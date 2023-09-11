Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Disrespects Summer, Matt Ryan Disrespected In Regular Season Broadcast Debut & Nick Saban Is Old

Videos by OutKick

What a rollercoaster of emotions this weekend

To say I’m shook to the core this morning after MY Bengals gave one of the most piss poor performances on offense I can remember out of this franchise is an understatement — which is a bold statement considering some of the piss poor performances I’ve had to live through.

I should’ve known there were going to be problems early on when it appeared Joe Burrow was in an IDGAF mood and just went through the motions as the rain came down in Cleveland.

When Burrow is throwing the ball into the ground early on, it’s going to be a very long day for us Bengals fans and it seems like the early season is when he’s throwing the ball into the turf and gladly accepting punt after punt.

I tried to stay positive through the first quarter: The rain, it’s his first game back, they just need to knock off the rust, blah, blah, blah. And then it became apparent this wasn’t going to end well.

You’re right, it’s one game. However, I also know you’re eventually going to get burned by not getting off to fast starts in the NFL.

How important is winning in Week 1 in the @NFL? See below for a full breakdown: pic.twitter.com/vZwCYskcM1 — NFL345 (@NFL345) September 6, 2023

Quick thoughts on the weekend:

• I went to see Jackass legend Steve-O with Canoe Kirk Saturday night. Let me just say there were things I saw that I never need to see again and Steve-O didn’t even do anything crazy on that stage. It’s all pre-recorded bits he’s done with his buddies. I’ll also say I haven’t seen such great people-watching since people stopped going to the malls. I didn’t need to see Steve-O attempt to get cauliflower ear by having Chuck Liddell hit it with a hammer and bust it open like a geyser.

• I bought the NFL Ticket for the first time in my life. It was worth every penny. The WIFI held up. The sound was dialed in. It’s what I had dreamed of, minus the Bengals sucking balls.

• What a tribute CBS gave to Jim Brown where they mentioned he was dead and then reminded viewers of his domestic violence history. WonderG makes a great point. CBS never mentioned Deshaun’s past. Here’s an idea: How about we just mention that Jim Brown died and move along? People old enough to know Jim Brown would already know his history.

Bringing up Jim Brown's history of violence against women in a game starring Deshaun Watson (whom won't have a mention of his history) is extremely gross#NFL #NFLonCBS #CBS #Browns #Bengals — WonderG (@BiZAhrOh) September 10, 2023

• It’s weird to experience the feeling of Texas being the better team at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama has never lost by double digits at home under Nick Saban. In fact it's never lost by more than 7.



Tide lost to both LSU and … ULM … by 7 in 2007, Saban's first year.



Last time Bama lost by 10+ at home was 20-3 to South Carolina in 2004 — Lou Holtz vs. Mike Shula. — Creg Stephenson the First (@CregStephenson) September 10, 2023

• Congrats to those of you who believed in Deion and bet the Buffs. Pending a complete disaster, we’re getting a 3-0 Colorado vs. 3-0 Oregon on ESPN with what I assume will be a GameDay visit. That would mark four straight weeks a Saturday morning pregame show will be at a Deion game. Next week, Fox will be back in Boulder for yet another pregame show when the Buffs face Colorado State.

• Chris B. in Texas writes:

Following up Clay’s long article/blog about the upcoming demise of cable TV…nobody in my house but me watches regular TV but I subscribe to Xfinity because I need to get Astros games. They’re not available on YouTubeTV and Fubo is not in high def. Now here we are on NFL Sunday week one and Xfinity’s streaming app crashed. TV services are a disaster!

Kinsey:

For the first time in a long time, I was comfortable this weekend watching football and not fighting with a cable provider. My life has changed.

• Glyn & Mary were at the Vols game:

• Wyn in Colorado writes:

What an absolutely amazing game in Boulder on Saturday. Nothing better than crushing the Bug Eaters after an offseason of them spouting off about how much better Rhule is than Deion and blah blah blah. 3 wins in a row against their downtrodden program. Looking forward to 4-in-a-row next season.

Also, want to share a conversation I had with my wife who tried to entice me into a life of sin and letting go of Summer too early.

9/11

• Mike N. sent in this:

Bud Light update

• Mike N. writes:

Wedding in Chicago last night:

Available:

Results:

Ice cubes

• Franco writes:

Does the SC community know about large ice cubes? I had no clue until a friend told me about them and I’ll never go back to normal ice cubes for drinking booze.

Regular ice melts and waters down a drink on the rocks, but large ice cubes keep their integrity for much longer. You get a nice cold glass of booze with that booze sting for much longer.

You can even buy Star Wars large cubes of the Death Star. I highly recommend this stuff. Easy to buy at Walmart or Amazon.

Fingers crossed this post will load for you today. These Monday morning editions with football recaps are must-clicks. Now I just hope the clicks actually result in you being entertained.

Let’s go out there and have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

This is the largest shutout win (40-0) in #DallasCowboys franchise history… — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) September 11, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Za’Darius Smith was so fired up after the win he wanted access to the fan Club bar outside the #Browns locker room!

They wouldn’t let him in. 😂

#DawgPound @fox8news pic.twitter.com/GsKkwOzD2s — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 10, 2023

undertaker ass flag throw pic.twitter.com/z7FGz0EsLz — Ava (@avatarrant) September 10, 2023

You gotta be sick in the head to sit in pouring rain with your team down 40 pic.twitter.com/fAMaHsKnKT — Kyle From San Francisco (@kylepaganCB) September 11, 2023

Don’t look directly at Rex’s teeth for too long – it’s like a solar eclipse https://t.co/HbMa7jOH5w — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) September 11, 2023

AI robots infiltrated the Chargers’ season opener at SoFi Stadium to promote 20th Century Studios’ “The Creator.” AI robots roamed amongst the crowd during the Dolphins’ 36-34 win over the Chargers on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/uR9cCZTxyl — The Sporting Tribune (@SportingTrib) September 10, 2023

Great job by the genius that created this Internet masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/rgd2u3N0nB — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 11, 2023

Future is looking bright for the conference — Louis  (@datlouismf) September 10, 2023

I’m just here to honor Tom Brady.



Go birds 🦅 pic.twitter.com/VF6972MEdY — EROCK (@EROCK_Eagles) September 10, 2023

We’re so back pic.twitter.com/6XsV4RaOz3 — shirts that go hard (@shirtsthtgohard) September 10, 2023

WAKE UP AND CRANK THE CREED IT’S EAGLES GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/SjffY4v3CT — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) September 10, 2023

NOW: Former president Donald Trump arrives here for a tailgate at Alpha Gamma Rho – an agriculture fraternity at Iowa State University – ahead of the Cy-Hawk rivalry game. He’ll watch the game from Jack Trice Stadium. @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/qleZ5Z2qvB — Amanda Rooker KCCI (@ARookerKCCI) September 9, 2023

Natural-born athlete Donald J. Trump hurls signed footballs into crowd at Iowa State tailgate party.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/WZG4QIFBlC — AF Post (@AFpost) September 9, 2023

How many beers has he crushed today? pic.twitter.com/hZUb6KGhn8 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 9, 2023

I had no idea #PennState ‘s Head Coach was blind.



Tremendous leadership by this University and team. pic.twitter.com/bnKFsKlpj2 — Obviously (Not) Tomlin (@Tomlin_Sense) September 9, 2023

Roll Tide! (Seriously, best sign ever.) pic.twitter.com/ZYOcqGihUH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 9, 2023

@JoeKinseyexp my wife decorated the house with pumpkins and all sorts of orange stuff while I was gone last week. I WILL NOT SURRENDER Patio Season. pic.twitter.com/Tc8R7CCeOM — D Whizzle Alpha Male (@DannyWh56291978) September 9, 2023

Kamala Harris with the Razor Ramon inspired fit 👀 pic.twitter.com/f4USDzSHni — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) September 10, 2023

September 11, 1977: The Atari 2600, originally known as the Atari Video Computer System (Atari VCS) is released in North America, revolutionizing the video game industry. Did you have a favorite Atari game? pic.twitter.com/hQPdksvwqk — DrPopCulture (@DrPopCultureUSA) September 11, 2023

True or False? pic.twitter.com/NB6cKMp3xo — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 11, 2023

pic.twitter.com/1qmnaonJyT — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) September 10, 2023