Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Disrespects Summer, Matt Ryan Disrespected In Regular Season Broadcast Debut & Nick Saban Is Old

What a rollercoaster of emotions this weekend
To say I’m shook to the core this morning after MY Bengals gave one of the most piss poor performances on offense I can remember out of this franchise is an understatement — which is a bold statement considering some of the piss poor performances I’ve had to live through.
I should’ve known there were going to be problems early on when it appeared Joe Burrow was in an IDGAF mood and just went through the motions as the rain came down in Cleveland.
When Burrow is throwing the ball into the ground early on, it’s going to be a very long day for us Bengals fans and it seems like the early season is when he’s throwing the ball into the turf and gladly accepting punt after punt.
I tried to stay positive through the first quarter: The rain, it’s his first game back, they just need to knock off the rust, blah, blah, blah. And then it became apparent this wasn’t going to end well.
You’re right, it’s one game. However, I also know you’re eventually going to get burned by not getting off to fast starts in the NFL.
Quick thoughts on the weekend:
• I went to see Jackass legend Steve-O with Canoe Kirk Saturday night. Let me just say there were things I saw that I never need to see again and Steve-O didn’t even do anything crazy on that stage. It’s all pre-recorded bits he’s done with his buddies. I’ll also say I haven’t seen such great people-watching since people stopped going to the malls. I didn’t need to see Steve-O attempt to get cauliflower ear by having Chuck Liddell hit it with a hammer and bust it open like a geyser.
• I bought the NFL Ticket for the first time in my life. It was worth every penny. The WIFI held up. The sound was dialed in. It’s what I had dreamed of, minus the Bengals sucking balls.
• What a tribute CBS gave to Jim Brown where they mentioned he was dead and then reminded viewers of his domestic violence history. WonderG makes a great point. CBS never mentioned Deshaun’s past. Here’s an idea: How about we just mention that Jim Brown died and move along? People old enough to know Jim Brown would already know his history.
• It’s weird to experience the feeling of Texas being the better team at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
• Congrats to those of you who believed in Deion and bet the Buffs. Pending a complete disaster, we’re getting a 3-0 Colorado vs. 3-0 Oregon on ESPN with what I assume will be a GameDay visit. That would mark four straight weeks a Saturday morning pregame show will be at a Deion game. Next week, Fox will be back in Boulder for yet another pregame show when the Buffs face Colorado State.
• Chris B. in Texas writes:
Following up Clay’s long article/blog about the upcoming demise of cable TV…nobody in my house but me watches regular TV but I subscribe to Xfinity because I need to get Astros games. They’re not available on YouTubeTV and Fubo is not in high def. Now here we are on NFL Sunday week one and Xfinity’s streaming app crashed. TV services are a disaster!
Kinsey:
For the first time in a long time, I was comfortable this weekend watching football and not fighting with a cable provider. My life has changed.
• Glyn & Mary were at the Vols game:
• Wyn in Colorado writes:
What an absolutely amazing game in Boulder on Saturday. Nothing better than crushing the Bug Eaters after an offseason of them spouting off about how much better Rhule is than Deion and blah blah blah. 3 wins in a row against their downtrodden program. Looking forward to 4-in-a-row next season.
Also, want to share a conversation I had with my wife who tried to entice me into a life of sin and letting go of Summer too early.
9/11
• Mike N. sent in this:
Bud Light update
• Mike N. writes:
Wedding in Chicago last night:
Available:
Results:
Ice cubes
• Franco writes:
Does the SC community know about large ice cubes? I had no clue until a friend told me about them and I’ll never go back to normal ice cubes for drinking booze.
Regular ice melts and waters down a drink on the rocks, but large ice cubes keep their integrity for much longer. You get a nice cold glass of booze with that booze sting for much longer.
You can even buy Star Wars large cubes of the Death Star. I highly recommend this stuff. Easy to buy at Walmart or Amazon.
Fingers crossed this post will load for you today. These Monday morning editions with football recaps are must-clicks. Now I just hope the clicks actually result in you being entertained.
Let’s go out there and have a great day.
