Snow On The Ground AND In The Forecast For Several College Football Games

It’s the second Saturday of November, and we officially have snow on the ground AND in the forecast for several game today, including Ohio State.

I repeat .. we have snow on the ground, people. We finally have football weather!

Don’t know if you’ve noticed, but a massive cold front barreled through the country this week. It was like 90 degrees in the Midwest on Wednesday, and now we have icicles on the goalposts in Arkansas.

What a time to be alive.

It has been 29 years since I can remember snow on the ground on the day of an Arkansas home football game. It is going to be a cold one today in Fayetteville. pic.twitter.com/rXu89bmQpY — Matt Jones (@MattJonesADG) November 12, 2022

Waking up in Indiana with snow on the ground is a perfect recipe for college football ALL. DAY. LONG.



Now we go. — Football (@BostonConnr) November 12, 2022

Got a dusting of snow last night. Now I’m getting ready for an 11am college football kickoff. What a country. pic.twitter.com/bhHzPmfvP5 — Nick Ciggelakis (@NCiggelakis) November 12, 2022

So many great college football games today, an outstanding UFC card this evening, and the first snow of 2022. Gonna hit the gym in a bit and start this amazing Saturday off right. Let’s win the day. 🫡 — Chasten.eth (@PapaChasten) November 12, 2022

Snow in forecast for Ohio State, Michigan games

Arkansas hosts LSU later today with temperatures forecast to be around 40 degrees. Unfortunately, we won’t get any snow during the game, but that may not be the case everywhere …

Snow IS in the forecast for today’s Indiana-Ohio State game in Columbus, with a “wintry mix” in the forecast over in Ann Arbor as Michigan hosts Nebraska.

Snow in the forecast in Ohio State, Michigan today. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Love it.

You know it’s PEAK college football season when you flip over to a noon Ohio State game and flurries are sticking to the camera as Gus Johnson screams through the snow.

THAT’s when you know the College Football Playoffs are right around the corner and it’s crunch time around the league.

Buckle up, and bundle up. Winter is coming.