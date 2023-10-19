We Have Another Disneyland Brawl

Videos by OutKick

There’s been yet another fight at the world’s most magical place.

That’s right, another dustup at Disney.

God I love when these happen. Give me a good ol’ Disney fight amongst parkgoers and a high speed police chase from a helicopter view and I’ll be good for hours.

Honestly, there’s something magical about families throwing down surrounded by princesses and guys in Mickey Mouse costumes.

It’s understandable, of course. Waiting in long lines surrounded by not only your annoying children but everyone else is enough to make any person crack. You add the hot temperatures of Orlando or Anaheim, California, and suddenly the minutes turn to hours that seem like weeks. “You mean it’s only 10:30am?!”

And let’s not even talk about how expensive it is. I went a few years back to Disney and one single park admission was more than my round trip flight. Not to mention the damn turkey leg cost more than a Thanksgiving turkey feast!

MAD HATTER MADE PEOPLE… MAD

The latest example took place earlier this week in Disneyland. What was supposed to be a lovely day turned into absolute mayhem when you see a family – all wearing matching red shirts of course – throwing punches with another family outside the Mad Tea Party Ride, emphasis on the ‘Mad.’

Eventually things got so out of hand that people began crashing into children’s strollers as if they were fighting over one of Thanos’ Infinity Stones.

I mean how great is this angle of the fight where a Disney cast member is just waving his hands like he’s a traffic guard at school crossing. “Nothing to see here folks, move along!” as some woman is shrieking in the background and he keeps looking back pretending everything is fine. Disney, what a time.

Fight broke out at Disneyland 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4KiQ9R0Ypr — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) October 17, 2023

Disney said that they kicked out the person that instigated the fight and that eventually all returned to normal and everyone went back to waiting two hours in line just to get a photo with Mickey.

Let this be a warning to any of you that are planning on heading out to Disney anytime soon… there’s something about that place that can make people turn crazy in a second. It’s like the Black Friday doorbuster deals… once that door opens, humans become savages and it’s every man, child, and character to themselves.