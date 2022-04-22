We Got Haymakers In A Minor League Brawl

It’s a cliché that athletes, especially baseball and basketball players, aren’t trying to fight in any of these scuffles. Turns out the Birmingham Rumble Ponies and the Portland Sea Dogs were ready to throw down in the minor leagues. Let’s go!

“They never throw punches in those baseball fights.”

Plenty to unpack here. We get a hit by pitch, which obviously no hitter likes that as we all remember it even hurt in Little League, and then for whatever reason the pitcher lost his mind. Screaming at the top of his lungs being about as demonstrative as possible and that’s what apparently threw our batter over the edge. Unfortunately for our pitcher, the hit batsman transformed the baseball field into a UFC octagon smoking the pitcher with a clean right hand that sent the man into what looked like a rollover accident at the mound. Then, remarkably, the pitcher stands up after getting demolished and form tackles a Birmingham player like Ray Lewis, taking a few other players down with him. Unbelievable!

At the :36 second mark you can also see what looks like some random member of the Sea Dogs kicking helmets at the bottom of the screen to make sure everyone knew he was livid. Probably upset he didn’t get a punch in.

An incredible brawl that sadly ended in one player from the Birmingham Rumble Ponies being attended to for the remainder of the video. Suspensions are likely to come, but man was that awesome. We need more of this in baseball.