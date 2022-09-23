Wayne Gretzky Shows Off His Dance Moves

Let’s end the week on a high note in the form of Wayne Gretzky showing us his dance moves.

And Janet Gretzky, too.

The 61-year-olds are empty-nesters these days with their youngest, Emma, off playing tennis at SMU and their boys are starting to build their own lives. That means Wayne and Janet can get back to dating again.

You know the types on Facebook.

“We’re on a date night.”

“It feels so good to date my husband again.”

That’s code for he gave up a college football Saturday on the couch so he wouldn’t have to hear her bitching all winter.

“We decided to get away this weekend.”

These are also the couples who buy RVs and then spend their time away on their phones scrolling through Facebook.

Anyway, the loaded multi-millionaire Gretzkys are dating again and it is crystal clear that things are going great for this couple that has been married for 34 years.

Watch:

Go out there this weekend and be like Wayne and Janet. Order up some margs, maybe a couple of apps to share with the table, and let loose. Don’t let yourself get all miserable like Gwyneth Paltrow.

Attack life like the Great One. Let the finger guns loose.