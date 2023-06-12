Wayne Gretzky Jersey Sells For More Than $700k

Videos by OutKick

The last jersey ever worn by Wayne Gretzky in an NHL game sold for $715,120 at Grey Flannel Auctions Sunday night.

Gretzky wore the iconic No. 99 sweater on April 18, 1999 in front of a packed house at Madison Square Garden. While his New York Rangers lost 2-1 in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Gretzky earned the 2,857th and final point of his career.

No other player in NHL history has reached 2,000 points.

Wayne Gretzky waves in salute on his retirement after his final NHL game on April 18, 1999. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The jersey was displayed in MSG’s “Defining Moments” Museum from 2016 to 2019. But this auction is the first time the jersey was available for sale publicly.

(Credit: Grey Flannel Auctions)

This Rangers uni is the third-most expensive hockey jersey ever sold.

Gretzky’s final Edmonton Oilers jersey sold for $1.452 million with Grey Flannel Auctions. And Paul Henderson’s Canadian national team jersey — worn during the 1972 Summit Series against the USSR — sold for $1.275 million in 2010.

And it’s easy to see why Gretzky’s sweaters are bringing in the big bucks.

Gretzky played 20 NHL seasons and was immediately inducted into the Hall of Fame upon retirement. The league retired his No. 99 jersey.

A four-time Stanley Cup champ, Gretzky held or shared 61 NHL records at the time of his retirement. Those records included 40 regular season, 15 playoff and six All-Star records.

At the start of the the current season, 23 years after his retirement, Gretzky still held or shared 58 NHL records.