Waterspout Tornado Rips Apart Small Maryland Island

Severe weather led to a waterspout tornado and reports of significant damage on Maryland’s Smith Island on Thursday evening. Several eyewitnesses managed to capture some scary videos and pictures of both the waterspout and the damage it left behind.

Watch the incredible video of an incoming waterspout (#tornado) approaching land following Thursday's overnight storms, causing damage and destruction to homes, leaving more than 50,000 people without power. Smith Island. Maryland. #USA pic.twitter.com/436pQAPTRb — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 5, 2022 Eyewitness video of a waterspout tornado striking Smith Island, Maryland.

A waterspout is simply a tornado that crosses over water and that’s exactly what can be seen in the video from Smith Island, which sits in the Chesapeake Bay along the Maryland-Virginia border. The waterspout appears to move past a marina and several onlookers fortunate enough to not be in the storm’s path. However, it does seem to hit and cause significant damage to a building around 25 seconds into the video.

Images from moments after the tornado passed through the area show just how powerful it was.

new photos of smith island tornado damage, via a tiktok video. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/VNA2R6aYEU — jake – tornado lover (@tornadicwonder) August 5, 2022 Images of the damage left by the waterspout tornado that struck Smith Island, Maryland.

Marland Governor Larry Hogan said in a tweet soon after the storm that more than 50,000 power outages had been reported. He urged residents to stay off the roads so that emergency crews could tend to the damage. The governor also stated Somerset County officials reported significant damage on Smith Island and that his office was prepared to offer assistance.

Our emergency management team is tracking the damage from tonight’s storms & coordinating with local jurisdictions. Currently more than 50,000 power outages. Please stay off the roads in affected areas—especially anywhere tree-clearing crews need to work. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 5, 2022

Much of the damage was reported to be in the Rhodes Point area of Smith Island, and unfortunately, there have been reports that one person was injured,