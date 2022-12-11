Watchdog Group Names Kanye West Antisemite Of The Year

Kanye West had a self-destructive year for the ages. Now, he’s capping it off with an award, but not a good one by any means.

He has been named Antisemite of The Year.

It comes on the heels of a stunning, unprovoked unraveling in the second half of the year.

There was a good chance he had the dubious distinction locked up weeks ago. Perhaps around that time, he got so out-of-hand that Alex Jones was trying to rein him in a little.

Watchdog group Stop Antisemitism hands out the distinction. According to TMZ, 10,000 people cast votes to decide the “winner.”

Last month, Stop Antisemitism announced “finalists.” They included West, White supremacist Jon Minadeo II, and Palestinian-Jordanian luxury real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

If the name “Hadid” sounds familiar there’s a reason. Mohamed Hadid is the father of models Bella and Gigi Hadid.

“Kanye uses his celebrity platform to push dangerous antisemitic tropes about Jews and power and he refuses to stop,” Stop Antisemitism executive director Liora Rez told TMZ.

“His continuous onslaught of bigoted statements has resulted in horrific antisemitic acts perpetrated by white supremacists, Black Hebrew Israelites, and other fringe groups looking to cause Jews harm.”

Kanye West’s 2022 was marred by one of the most cataclysmic career collapses in recent memory and capped off with the dishonor of being named Antisemite of the Year. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The Dishonor Caps Off A Catastrophic 2022 For West

Kanye’s numerous instances of unhinged antisemitic comments have been in the headlines repeatedly in recent months. It all started with a tweet in which the embattled rapper said he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

He apologized, but it was for nothing because his abhorrent behavior was just getting underway.

His very public fall from grace led to the end of his lucrative deals with major brands Adidas and Balenciaga.

It’s hard to imagine a way for West — or Ye — to rehab his image.

West has dug himself a much, much deeper hole than the run-of-the-mill celebrity scandal.

West isn’t the only one who got embroiled in an antisemitism scandal recently. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving earned a suspension for tweeting a link to an antisemitic film.

However, multiple people close to Irving have asserted that Irving he is not truly antisemitic. This includes NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish

Irving has since returned to the court after apologizing and meeting a handful of conditions.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle