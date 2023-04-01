WATCH: XFL Just Produced Its First Ever Kick Return For TD And The Most Wild Play Of The Year

Videos by OutKick

This iteration of the XFL isn’t nearly as EXTREME as it was before the X simply stood for “X” instead of EXTREME. But someone forgot to make this clear to the Vegas Vipers and San Antonio Brahmas.

Special teams aren’t exactly front of mind in the XFL, and the league’s rules make it difficult to run a kick all the way to the house. If you had to pick the player who was going to finally break loose and hit pay dirt it was going to be Brahmas wideout Fred Brown would be a decent candidate.

That’s precisely what he did.

The first kick return for a TD in the @XFL2023 and it was a thing of beauty. 😌✌🏾.



Fred Brown got close a couple times this year. He finally got it 🔥pic.twitter.com/KVE2TgP7lI — Skubie Mageza (@SkubieMageza) April 1, 2023

Seeing as it was the first kick return for a touchdown, it stands to reason it was also the longest kick return of the season.

That line of reasoning would be correct. Brown’s 96-yard trip to the endzone tops the league. He’s also averaging 24.2 yards per return on the season.

If special teams play isn’t what gets your juices flowing (first of all, quit being so demanding), the Brahamas and Vipers had more up their proverbial sleeves.

Did someone order a hurdle into the endzone? Well, Vipers running back Rod Smith was dishing out one of those.

ROD SMITH WITH THE HURDLE 🤯@XFLVipers play call was “Superman” and Smith took flight on the 17 yd TD.



Easily one of the best plays of the @XFL2023 this season. pic.twitter.com/vTuRRdeAeq — Skubie Mageza (@SkubieMageza) April 1, 2023

Vegas QB Jalan McClendon hit Brown with a short pass inside the red zone. He hightailed it to the corner of the endzone and with just one Brahma to beat he started thinking in three dimensions. He went vertical for the touchdown.

Between Rod Smith and Fred Brown, it was a great day for XFL players with throwback names (although I do still miss He Hate Me). Not only that, it was a pretty solid day for XFL highlights. And there could be more to come!

