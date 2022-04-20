in MLB, Sports

WATCH: White Sox SS Tim Anderson Flips A Bat At Cleveland Fans

Tim Anderson had yet to recover from the 11-1 knockout that Cleveland landed on the White Sox early Wednesday.

Coming into Game 2 of the Wednesday doubleheader, Anderson was still emotionally raw, which set him up to have a moment with Guardians fans.

The player did not disappoint.

While hearing it from jeering fans at Progressive Field, Anderson took a moment to flip the crowds off. The gesture was on full display during the MLB broadcast, which is likely to trigger a fine from the league.

After committing three errors on Wednesday and watching the Guardians take a 2-0 lead after four innings, the shortstop has yet to catch a breather.

Anderson was suspended from the first two games of the season. The suspension carried over from 2021.

In September 2021, Anderson made contact with umpire Tim Timmons and was dealt a three-game suspension. He appealed the decision — cut to two games — and sat on April 8 and 9 against Detroit.

Anderson joins a recent spree of athletes showing fans tough love — including Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who gave Celtics fans the double-birds on Sunday.

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

