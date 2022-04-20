WATCH: White Sox SS Tim Anderson Flips A Bat At Cleveland Fans

Tim Anderson had yet to recover from the 11-1 knockout that Cleveland landed on the White Sox early Wednesday.

Coming into Game 2 of the Wednesday doubleheader, Anderson was still emotionally raw, which set him up to have a moment with Guardians fans.

The player did not disappoint.

While hearing it from jeering fans at Progressive Field, Anderson took a moment to flip the crowds off. The gesture was on full display during the MLB broadcast, which is likely to trigger a fine from the league.

After committing three errors on Wednesday and watching the Guardians take a 2-0 lead after four innings, the shortstop has yet to catch a breather.

Anderson was suspended from the first two games of the season. The suspension carried over from 2021.

In September 2021, Anderson made contact with umpire Tim Timmons and was dealt a three-game suspension. He appealed the decision — cut to two games — and sat on April 8 and 9 against Detroit.

Anderson joins a recent spree of athletes showing fans tough love — including Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who gave Celtics fans the double-birds on Sunday.