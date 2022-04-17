Kyrie Irving Gives Celtics Fans The ‘Larry Bird’ After Absurd Shot

There is no love lost between Boston fans and former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

The Celtics welcomed Irving and the seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets to TD Garden on Sunday. One of the many headlines leading up to Game 1 was Irving’s unwelcomed return to play his former team.

Irving spent two seasons (2017-19) with the Celtics, eventually stirring bad blood with fans before leaving Boston for Brooklyn.

The boos showed up for Irving on Sunday.

Irving, known for his cold-blooded play, managed to shut the crowd up at times.

Nearing the end of the third quarter, Irving was met with a pressing Jaylen Brown and hit a ridiculous long-range jumper.

Leaving the arena silent for a moment, Irving took the time to turn around and give scornful fans the Larry Bird.

WATCH:

Kyrie's playoff return to TD Garden has already meant fireworks… 🍿 pic.twitter.com/V58xLV3C2T — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 17, 2022

Kyrie flipping off Celtics fans after the jumper 😳 pic.twitter.com/jwbIt4kYpP — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 17, 2022

The Garden’s boos may be functioning as fuel for Kyrie. Irving tallied 21 points heading into the fourth.

Kyrie's DIME is even more INCREDIBLE on the replay 🔂



The 2nd half starts NEXT on ABC#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/m2bHkw1nWu — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2022

Before the game, Celtics fans ran into Kyrie as he arrived at the venue. One of the fans shouted, “Kyrie you suck,” prompting Irving to retort.

“Suck my d**k,” he responded.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela