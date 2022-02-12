WATCH: UFC’s Israel ‘Stylebender’ Adesanya Gives Expletive-Laced Defense Of Joe Rogan

Videos by OutKick

Joe Rogan’s opponents are made of glass jaws and Twitter fingers. Feared UFC fighter Israel “Stylebender” Adesanya (21-1-0) knows that cowardly crowd well, which is why he extended some personal advice to Rogan in these trying times.

Taking questions from the media ahead of UFC 271 — in defense of his Welterweight title against Robert Whitaker (24-5-0) — Adesanya was asked about the recent spree of controversy following Rogan.

Throughout his response, Adesanya remained firmly in Rogan’s corner — not pulling any punches as he offered his defense of the podcasting host and UFC commentator.

“I’m Black. I can take this one,” Stylebender said, responding to a question served by the UFC press.

“There’s a lot of c*nts in this game, there’s a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fight game since 2008 and Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf*ckers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Understand that.”

Adesanya took a page out of the Clay Travis Style Guide on tuning out the haters.

“F*ck the noise, man,” Adesanya preached, “you know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control them, man, and he’s got the biggest platform in the world right now.”

He added, “That’s my n****a Joe Rogan. … Do what I said: f*ck the noise. Just keep doing you, Joe. Have some mushrooms and just keep doing you.”

Read Bobby Burack‘s latest article on why Rogan won’t be attending UFC 271.

Asked for his opinion of @joerogan, listen to Israel Adesanya’s answer. MMA fighters are great, man. pic.twitter.com/YheDK6GZ6e — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 11, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela