WATCH: Touching Moment As Fans Give Jim Nantz A Standing Ovation At His Last Final Four

CBS Sports play-by-play man Jim Nantz is calling his last March Madness tournament this year, and fans on hand for the Florida Atlantic and San Diego State game made sure to show him their appreciation.

Fans at the Final Four gave Jim Nantz a standing ovation 👏



(via @MarchMadnessMBB)

Nantz has been the voice of the tournament for three decades but has announced that 2023 will be his last year broadcasting March Madness.

“It is time with two young children and an older daughter that I spend more time at home,” Nantz told the New York Post. “Daddy needs to be home.”

While Nantz is bowing out of his usual college basketball duties, he will continue to lead CBS‘ golf coverage and will still be calling NFL games alongside broadcast partner Tony Romo.

Ian Eagle will take over from Nantz as CBS and Turner Sports’ lead announcer for the NCAA tournament moving forward.

Nantz thinks that with Eagle at the helm, the broadcasts will be in good hands.

“It’s his time,” Nantz said. “I will support him 1,000 %. He doesn’t need my support. But I’m absolutely thrilled for him. He’s a great teammate.”

