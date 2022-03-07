Watch This: TikTok, Netflix Suspend Services In Russia

Videos by OutKick

In the off chance you were enjoying TikToks from Russian users, well, you’re out of luck.

That’s because TikTok has suspended their services in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Actually, so has Netflix. Both companies released statements to announce the move.

“TikTok is an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation,” the company said in a statement. “However, our highest priority is the safety of our employees and our users, and in light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service in Russia while we review the safety implications of this law.

“Our in-app messaging service will not be affected. We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Netflix it had suspended services in Russia, “given the circumstances on the ground.”

This follows a recent Netflix statement that indicated such a move was coming.

“Last week, Netflix said it wouldn’t comply with a new Russian law that requires large streamers to host 20 Russian propaganda channels, such as NTV and the state-backed Channel One,” The Verge wrote. “The streaming giant later announced that it’s halting all productions and acquisitions in Russia — Netflix had been working on four Russian originals at the time. According to Bloomberg, Netflix currently has around 1 million subscribers in Russia.”

This news, of course, follows announcements from multiple financial service companies that they too had suspended operations in Russia. That list includes American Express, Visa, Mastercard and PayPal.