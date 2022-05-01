Tennessee’s Ben Joyce Throws The Second-Hardest Pitch In Baseball History

Ben Joyce is known for throwing some of baseball’s best fastballs, but he’s really outdone himself today. The Tennessee right-hander just threw one 105.5 — the second-hardest pitch in baseball history behind only Aroldis Chapman’s 105.8 back in 2010.

And no, we have no idea how official this pitch is because the radar was down on screen, but we’ll choose to believe it based on the footage. Not many fastballs look like this and even if he didn’t officially break the record, we’re impressed.

GAS 😲@Vol_Baseball pitcher Ben Joyce threw a pitch 105.5 MPH today, the fastest in college baseball history 🔥 (via @PitchingNinja) pic.twitter.com/7gGSxYm8op — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 1, 2022

Give that catcher a bump in his scholarship for doing an incredible job even getting a glove on a fastball approaching 106 mph. He’s framing like a pro back there and it’s helped turn Ben Joyce into a college baseball sensation that has a real opportunity to impact Major League Baseball THIS SEASON. That’s right…this year.

Ben Joyce will most likely be selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft in July, which means Joyce can potentially skip the minor leagues or at most make a pitstop and pitch in the bigs this year. We’ve seen it before with pitchers participating in the College World Series like LHP Brandon Finnegan back in 2015 hurling for TCU and then toeing the World Series rubber for the Royals in October. And if you’re worried about control or injury for Joyce, don’t be. Injuries can happen for any power pitcher and Pitching Ninja did us a favor and found the numbers illustrating his freakish control.

2.57 walks per nine innings pitched, 6.33 strikeouts per walk, and a 0.71 WHIP. Joyce surrenders nearly half a hit or walk per inning featuring a fastball that sits well over 100 with a polished slider. Occasionally he’ll whip out that changeup but who is he kidding? Ben Joyce barely needs it.

If you're wondering if he can "throw strikes"…

2.57 BB/9, 6.33 K/BB & a 0.71 WHIP this year. https://t.co/DxX97K3j82 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 1, 2022

We’re witnessing the best fastball in the sport and it’s only a matter of time before you’re seeing this stuff match up with the game’s best bats like Mike Trout or Fernando Tatis Jr. We can’t wait.