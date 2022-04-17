WATCH: Stone Cold Steve Austin Watches Helplessly as a Goose Takes Over His Truck

Stone Cold Steve Austin usually is a fearless man. We’ve seen it many times throughout his WWE career.

But when it comes to geese? Maybe not so much.

Austin’s truck became the landing spot for an unexpected guest. None other than a goose.

He shared the video on his Instagram of the goose sitting on his truck. In the caption, Austin wrote, “Goose 3:16 says I just shit in the bed of your pick up truck.”

In the video, a goose can be seen sitting on the truck as Austin’s music played in the background.

Essentially Sports reports that even WWE SmackDown superstar Sasha Banks could not stop themselves from reacting to this post.

