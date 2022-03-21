in NBA

WATCH: Portland C Jusuf Nurkic Confronts Fan, Tosses Cell Phone

In a shocking video, Portland Trailblazer big man Jusuf Nurkic confronts what looks like a teenager for his smack talk and then tosses the young man’s phone.

To be fair, that young of a fan sitting in floor seats could very well have been the boss’s son, who could also then unleash all kinds of annoying banter during the Blazers loss. However, players just can’t lose control over their emotions like this. Watch:

We understand that fans, especially at the end of games, can get rowdy and oftentimes disrespectful, but Nurkic handles this situation all wrong. What was his goal here? Get in the face of a kid half his age and size? Not to mention, throwing the phone certainly could have escalated an otherwise benign disagreement. Imagine how an NBA player would look defending a brawl with a high school kid. An incident like that would make the league look like they learned nothing from “the malice at the Palace” incident back in 2004.

The NBA will surely get involved here to let Nurkic know he can’t confront any paying customer like this, regardless of how difficult restraining himself might be.

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

