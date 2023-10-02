WATCH: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Shares Powerful Message On Faith After Tough Loss: ‘Pray All The Time’

Videos by OutKick

Tua Tagovailoa has a game plan for life.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback got personal on Sunday’s post-game podium when he shared the importance of his faith. Tua’s message was far from the glitz and glam press Miami has received all season; instead using his platform to share the encouragement that faith provides to help him navigate life in the NFL.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 01: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

OutKick founder Clay Travis shared the clip on X, applauding Tua for his courage to get personal without any agenda or political point to convey, like most big-named athletes. Those grandstandings get clicks while Tua’s profession of faith goes unnoticed.

Tagovailoa expounded on his Christian beliefs after Miami’s deflating 48-20 loss to the Bills.

WATCH:

Tua talked about his faith after the Bills loss. Not surprisingly, it hasn’t gone viral or even been shared on any sports broadcast that I’ve seen. It’s interesting how sports media wants athletes to speak out on everything off the field except religion: pic.twitter.com/dkQ2cuGi7G — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 2, 2023

While some commenters under the video compared Tua’s personal message to athletes who express political opinions, the quarterback’s message shared that his strong beliefs, and the grace of God, allow him to process tough losses and zero in on his next assignment.

To compare that with Colin Kaepernick’s declarations about slavery in the NFL is apples to bowling balls.

Here’s what Tua Tagovailoa shared:

“I think the best thing about being a believer of Jesus Christ like to me is that good Lord up above doesn’t care whether you win a game or whether you lose a game. And for me, it’s been a little tough having to play on Sundays, having to understand that, you know, not not able to go to church. “A lot of it is having to watch church online after games and, and things like that. But allowing me this platform, to me, it’s the best thing in the world to be able to profess my faith — something that I firmly believe in. Something that’s been foundationally instilled in me at a young age. “When I’m out there, like I even pray before I go out to an offensive series and whatnot; I’m always praying, like, I’m on the sideline, it looks like I’m talking to myself, speaking in tongues. Some people think, ‘What? This guy knows how to speak in tongues.’ “I grew up in a nondenominational Christian church my entire life. So, yeah, like that. I mean, it does a lot. And so having to remember Scripture always keeps me encouraged in continuing to press forward, especially in times like this.”

Not all athletes take the time to express the meaningful service of faith in their careers.

With faith being a universal topic, it’s refreshing to hear an athlete be relatable in a vulnerable sense.

It’s truly impressive for a guy like Tua Tagovailoa, who’s endured questions about his future related to his long-term health, to brave forward in the pros with an unshaken faith that everything will work out.

Now, he’s sharing that game plan for life with everyone.

Mimai Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa takes the field for a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)