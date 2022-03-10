WATCH: LeBron James Had A Ben Simmons Moment With Game Tied

Videos by OutKick

Former 76er Ben Simmons, who infamously passed up an opportunity to score easily in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals last season, was traded to the Nets last month. But if you didn’t know any better, you’d have thought he landed in LA and switched places with LeBron James.

On Wednesday night, with seconds left in a tie game, James channeled his inner Simmons and passed up a layup, opting instead to pass to teammate Carmelo Anthony, who missed the potential game-winner.

James’ passivity ultimately led to overtime and another Laker loss, this time, 139 – 130 at the hands of Houston, the worst team in the Western Conference. It was LA’s second consecutive loss and eighth out of their last ten games.

“I saw ‘Bron going to the basket. I just wanted to try and get in his eyesight,” Anthony said of the Lakers’ chance to win in regulation. “I thought he had a layup, but after watching it, the replay on the bench, he was off-balance a little bit.”

See LeBron pass on the layup below:

LeBron just did a Ben Simmons… pic.twitter.com/ugXDw6x8z4 — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 10, 2022

“I took a long 1-2 step and ended up behind the backboard. I was a little bit off-balance. I could have forced a reverse layup,” James said following the loss. “But I wasn’t in a position to where I could have got a great look.”

Instead, he decided to pass to Anthony, whose shot rimmed in and out, leading to overtime and another L.

“I could have had a decent look,” added James. “And I feel like Melo’s look was a lot better than mine. That’s it.”

Maybe LeBron really is the GOAT, because like Simmons’ Philly playoff run, last night he was baaaaaad.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF