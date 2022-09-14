Watch King Charles Lose Battle With Exploding Pen: ‘I Can’t Bear This Bloody Thing!’

It’s been a whirlwind week for everybody across the pond, including King Charles III. The death of Queen Elizabeth II rocked the world, has been the top news story for six straight days, and thrusted Charles III to the throne at 73-years-old.

That, by the way, makes him the oldest person to ever assume the throne.

Which brings us to this video, which proves that everyone over the age of 70 is the exact same – no matter if you’re the King of England or handing out samples in the Deli section at Publix.

Now, before we watch this masterclass in comedy, know that I’m not trying to make fun of King Charles for anything other than being a stereotypical grandpa. I don’t know the first thing about politics over there, don’t pretend to know, and don’t want to know.

I have to watch House of the Dragon with the captions on, and even then I’m having to pause every five minutes to ask my wife to recap everything that just happened.

When something funny circulates the internet, I write about it. I know the Queen just died, I know everyone is in mourning, and I (think) I know plenty of people don’t like him.

But none of that doesn’t make this not funny:

Absolute masterclass in the distinctively English style of comedy that fuses cascading error, personal peevishness, and physical malfunction. pic.twitter.com/lo785gCbAF — Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) September 13, 2022

King Charles signs wrong date, lashes out at pen

I can’t stop watching.

The tweet says it all. It really is the perfect way to sum up English comedy in 45 seconds.

First off, love the grin the aide (is that what they’re called there?) gives when Charles realizes he wrote down the wrong date. Honestly, we’ve all been there before, so that’s not even that big of an error.

Hell, I spend the first month of a new year writing down the old year. Never fails.

“You signed the 12th earlier” is hilarious, by the way. Just kicking him while he’s down. No need for that comment to be made – what’s done is already done – but it’s made anyway.

Things really start to spiral after that.

The King lashes out at the stupid pen for exploding, the aides swoop in with a couple Kleenexes, and we get the “I can’t bear this bloody thing” line, which is perfect.

And, apparently, the pens explode all the time! What’s going on here? Can somebody PLEASE get the Royal Family a proper box of pens? Do they not have Staples in England? Office Depot?

Anyway, it’s a simple 45-second clip of a couple old people dealing with a faulty pen and getting the date wrong.

I don’t know why, but the fact that they’re British (English?) makes it a thousand times better.

It’s a stressful time right now across the pond, but I think we can all agree with that.