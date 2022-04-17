WATCH: Jimmy Butler, Trae Young Separated By Officials After Tensions Flare Up

Things got HEATed between Trae Young and Jimmy Butler.

Minutes into Sunday’s contest between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, Butler, 32, intercepted a pass and dribbled full speed into Trae Young, 21.

Young wrapping up the veteran only to get shoved off. Officials stepped in when Butler briefly grabbed Young by the neck.

WATCH:

Jimmy Butler and Trae Young get tangled up.



This series is going to be great 🍿 pic.twitter.com/amVepHqR2B — Covers (@Covers) April 17, 2022

The two went their ways after a brief staredown.

Coming in as a massive underdog against the top-seeded Heat, the Atlanta Hawks had a collective chip on their shoulder and aimed to at least make a strong impression in Game 1.

Miami handily won, with Young having a lousy game (8 points, 4 assists) that mitigated his early-game intensity.

Tension at FTX Arena was electric in the first minutes of the game, but Miami led comfortably for the remaining three quarters. The Heat went up 59-40 at the half and carried their momentum to defeat the Hawks, 115-91.

Atlanta and Young appeared out of sorts on Sunday but look to tie things up in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Young came away with a valuable lesson: you come at the king, you best not miss.

