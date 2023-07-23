WATCH: Irish Soccer Fans Throwing Down American Accents Is Mesmerizing

Videos by OutKick

Every American is capable of doing a terrible Irish accent. However, it seems more Irish people are good at busting out an American accent.

At least Irish soccer fans are.

Fox Soccer posted a video of Irish fans a the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand doing their best American accents.

While some are better than others, considering they threw these out on the spot and some tailgating.

Honestly, not bad. Not bad at all.

It was interesting to see which particular American accent they went with. You see, if we try to do an Irish accent we just yell “Top o; that morning to yer!” or something about leprechauns/Lucky Charms then chug a Guinness.

Of course, different regions in Ireland have different accents. I don’t know the difference, but our Irish soccer hooligans knew some different American accents.

Most went southern (for some reason) while the second girl with the green bucket hat and flag cape seemed to stray into Valley girl territory.

All in good fun, although being an American with some indeterminable amount of Irishness, I could have done without the swipes about people bragging about their heritage.

That’s as American as apple pie, baby.

Irish people do better American accents than Americans do Irish accents. pic.twitter.com/qQ2X2XfXao — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 22, 2023

Good stuff, and if that video didn’t make you start practicing your Irish accent, then you are a stronger person than I am.

