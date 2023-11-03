Watch: Igor Shesterkin Plays Hockey With 1-Year-Old Son In Heartwarming Video

Videos by OutKick

New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin makes a living stopping shots from some of the best players in the NHL. But on a recent off day, he got between the pipes for a much more adorable opponent.

Timofey Shesterkin, Igor’s 1-year-old son, wanted to play a bit of hardwood hockey with his dad. Wielding a plastic stick and a tennis ball, Timofey did his best to challenge one of the best goalies on the planet.

Naturally, Igor proved his worth and stopped the onslaught of shots from his toddler. A few attempts went well wide of the “net,” but you’ve gotta applaud the relentlessness of Timofey.

Here’s the full interaction of the Shesterkin boys dueling it out for house supremacy. The fierce battle equal parts exhilarating and heartwarming.

Get that kid on a rink, and he could do some real damage in a few years.

The Rangers boast an 8-2-0 record to start the year. Currently, only the Vegas Golden Knights and the Boston Bruins have more points than the Rangers’ 16. Igor has started the season just as well, recording a 6-2 record and .913 save percentage through his first eight games.

However, New York lost forward Filip Chytil in to injury against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Blueshirts could use some help with their forward depth while he recovers.

Fortunately, Igor might know a guy. And even if Timofey’s agent – a.k.a., his mom – nixes a call to the big leagues, she might be delaying the inevitable. In just a few years, New York could have two Shesterkin’s on the roster.