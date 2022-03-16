WATCH: Former Rams OT Andrew Whitworth Promises Kids ‘I’m Gonna Be Home With You Guys’

Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth may have announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, but his kids were privy to that decision much sooner. Moments after Whitworth and the Rams topped his former team, Cincinnati, in the Super Bowl, Whitworth metaphorically walked away from the game and back into his kids’ lives.

“Listen. That was daddy’s last football game. That’s it,” Whitworth said via NFL Films, as confetti rained down on him and his children. “No more. I’m gonna be home with you guys.”

See Whitworth’s awesome moment with his kids below:

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth told his kids he was retiring on the field as they celebrated the Super Bowl win with him. What a way to go out: pic.twitter.com/YTjn1upWPY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 15, 2022

Whitworth, who retired at age 40 after 16 years in the league, four Pro Bowls and a Lombardi Trophy, wasted little time shifting his focus from his opponent to his kin.

“(I) promise I’m gonna be a better dad. I’m gonna be around more,” Whitworth insisted as his kids sat on the field, grinning ear to ear.

Before the season ended, Whitworth was named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. And it’s easy to see why. “Big Whit” is obviously as committed to his family as he was his craft. That allegiance means he’ll soon shift from being coached, to the one drawing up the Xs and Os.

“Imma coach the crap outta you boys,” Whitworth excitedly told his sons. “We’re going to have some fun. Okay? I love y’all.”

That’s the heart of a champion.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF