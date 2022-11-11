Watch ‘Fight For Football’ Documentary On OutKick

Fight For Football is a riveting documentary film looking back at the controversial decision to cancel the 2020 Big Ten football season due to Covid.

OutKick founder Clay Travis was at the tip of the spear in the efforts to save the season, along with players, coaches, parents and fans around the conference. They ultimately did it.

But the story of how common sense eventually won the day and the details of the intense battle to play college football was never detailed … until now.

In the documentary, you’ll hear firsthand accounts from Clay and journalists across the nation. They take you behind the scenes of the Big Ten’s decision-making process, which confused and infuriated college football fans.

Watch the trailer: