WATCH: Elly De La Cruz Steals Second, Third And Then Home

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz continues to show that he’s a force to be reckoned with anywhere on the field, including the basepaths.

On Saturday, the Reds rookie had a sudden onse kleptomania and stole every single base he possibly could in just two pitches.

Cincinnati was on the road in Milwaukee, and with the Reds up 6-5 in the top of the 7th inning, De La Cruz stole second.

Then, he caught the Brewers sleeping and scampered his way to third base. It certainly helped that the Brewers couldn’t be bothered to have anyone cover third base, but no less impressive.

Then, De La Cruz said, “y’know what? I’m fancying myself a hattrick.” Before the Brewers had a chance to figure out what happened, He took off for home while everyone was still trying to sort out how he had stolen third.

Elly De La Cruz stole second, third and home in the span of two pitches!



That was unbelievable. He showed better situational awareness than practically the entire Brewers roster. It took just two pitches for him to steal his way from first base to home.

Those three stolen bases upped the rookie phenom’s season total to 16.

The NL Central-leading Reds (not a sentence anyone thought they’d be typing a few months ago). Won the game 8-5. They now have a 2-game lead over the Brewers in the standings.

