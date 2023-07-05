Reds Rookie Phenom Elly De La Cruz Declines Home Run Derby Invite, Shows Incredible Commitment To Team-First Mentality

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball wanted Cincinnati Reds rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz to participate in the Home Run Derby. That makes sense. Elly De La Cruz didn’t want to participate in the Home Run Derby. That also makes sense.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the league invited De La Cruz to join the Home Run Derby on Monday. However, he turned down the offer.

Through his interpreter, De La Cruz said, “I’d rather focus on this season and make sure I’m able to contribute to this team and help this team win.”

That’s a very mature outlook for a 21-year-old rookie. Especially since, according to his agent Scott Boras, De La Cruz stood to earn a six-figure paycheck for his participation. And, of course, taking part in such a publicized event is great for, as the kids say, his “brand.”

Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz was invited to participate in the MLB Home Run Derby but declined to focus winning games. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

And people may think “so what, he already makes a ton of money.” But that’s not totally true. His base salary is under $1 million.

He’s likely earned himself a big contract in the future, but that’s far from guaranteed. Turning down a six-figure payment (which, at the lowest end, amounts to a 15% bonus) simply to focus on his team is an incredible team-first gesture.

That’s why it’s no surprise that the Cincinnati Reds are one of baseball’s hottest teams. They’re leading the NL Central. Since De La Cruz made his MLB debut June 7, the Cincinnati Reds are 19-6.

One big problem for Major League Baseball is that it doesn’t do the best job of marketing its stars. It tried to get De La Cruz to compete in the Home Run Derby, a step in the right direction.

But him turning it down is not ideal for the league. But De La Cruz doesn’t care. He cares about the Cincinnati Reds and winning baseball games.

Nothing should make Reds fans happier than that.