Watch: Drone Takes Golf Fans On Virtual Tour Of Augusta Clubhouse

The Masters entered its final day on Sunday and social media users got an inside look at how things are set up inside the clubhouse at Augusta. How so, you ask?’

Well, how else, dummy? A drone.

On a serious note, most people don’t get to travel to or visit Augusta National, and the drone video is something that gives those who love golf a view of the clubhouse, and parts of the course. The video came courtesy of The Masters official social media accounts.

Sunday at the Masters. This drone shot is phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/dRiuqgRTwP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 10, 2022

Of course, most of the buzz at this year’s event is centered on Tiger Woods and his comeback attempt. He has captured five green jackets, the most recent coming in 2019.

It doesn’t appear he’ll be fitted for another one. For more on that, be sure to follow along on the detailed Tiger Tracker put together by our Nick Geddes.