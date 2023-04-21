WATCH: David Wright Surprises Bartender Wearing His Jersey

Videos by OutKick

Sometimes you’re in the right place at the right time.

New York Mets legend David Wright surprised a bartender in San Francisco who happened to be wearing his jersey.

In a video posted by the Mets, Wright waits at the bar to place his order. The bartender turns around and, after a brief moment of disbelief, realizes it’s her favorite baseball player standing in front of her.

“When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright.” the Mets posted on social media.

When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright. 😱 pic.twitter.com/6HwALOTh3o — New York Mets (@Mets) April 21, 2023

After the initial shock, the bartender asked Wright for a hug.

“I thought you guys were f-cking with me,” she told her co-workers.

Wright has always been a fan favorite.

The Mets drafted Wright in 2001, and he played his entire 14-year MLB career in New York.

David Wright played 14 seasons for the New York Mets. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

He made his major league debut in 2004 and went on to boast seven All-Star nods, two Gold Glove awards, and a pair of Silver Slugger honors.

Wright, now 40, retired from professional baseball in 2018 after battling spinal stenosis.

But, five years into retirement, he’s still making fans’ days — even 3,000 miles away from Citi Field.

We love a good, wholesome story on Friday.