WATCH: David Wright Surprises Bartender Wearing His Jersey

Sometimes you’re in the right place at the right time.
New York Mets legend David Wright surprised a bartender in San Francisco who happened to be wearing his jersey.
In a video posted by the Mets, Wright waits at the bar to place his order. The bartender turns around and, after a brief moment of disbelief, realizes it’s her favorite baseball player standing in front of her.
“When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright.” the Mets posted on social media.
After the initial shock, the bartender asked Wright for a hug.
“I thought you guys were f-cking with me,” she told her co-workers.
Wright has always been a fan favorite.
The Mets drafted Wright in 2001, and he played his entire 14-year MLB career in New York.
He made his major league debut in 2004 and went on to boast seven All-Star nods, two Gold Glove awards, and a pair of Silver Slugger honors.
Wright, now 40, retired from professional baseball in 2018 after battling spinal stenosis.
But, five years into retirement, he’s still making fans’ days — even 3,000 miles away from Citi Field.
We love a good, wholesome story on Friday.