Watch: College Baseball Player Goes Viral For Using Wooden Bat Instead Of Metal

In the world of competitive sports, athletes must do anything and everything to set themselves apart from anyone else.

When it comes to professional roster slots, there are only so many that are available – with literally hundreds of thousands of really good players that will never make it to that top level.

Enter: University of Oregon junior baseball player Rikuu Nashida.

The second baseman quickly made a name for himself this past weekend not only for his production ON the field, but HOW he did it.

In an absolute power move by the Japanese-born player, Nishida made his Oregon debut by playing with a wooden bat.

Dude is keeping it REAL. No need for a metal bat when you can do things like this.

Boom! Or should I say bonsai!

Far things better in sports than the sweet sound of a clean wooden bat destroying a baseball. Absolute beauty.

The rare-college baseball wooden bat use has done wonders for Nishida, who leads the Ducks with 10 runs and nine stolen bases in 11 games. The home run was the first of his college career.

Born in Osaka, Japan, Nishida played high school baseball at Tohoku High School, which is where San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish attended as well. Before transferring to Oregon this year, he was a two-time All American at a local Oregon community college.

METAL BATS IN THE MAJORS WOULD BE DISASTROUS

In 1974, the NCAA switched from wooden bats to metal bats throughout the program. Players can still opt to use a wooden bat, but rarely do because of the simple logistics of it. Metal bats hit the ball harder and further – something that every player trying to make it to the Majors wants to show.

Meanwhile, MLB has never allowed for the use of metal bats. It’s simply not safe for the players involved. If batters are already hitting the ball back at 120+ mph, you can only imagine how much harder it would be from a metal bat. Also, for a league that values so much of it’s Hall of Fame and stats, if you start allowing a metal baseball bat then the Ghost of Babe Ruth will haunt Commissioner Rob Manfred for life.

Nonetheless, it also goes to show just how damn powerful some of the players like Aaron Judge and Mike Trout are, that they can just torch baseballs 450+ feet as if it’s nothing with a wooden bat no less!

Although Nishida has a long way to go, he’s well on his way. To be able to go viral for using the same bat that professionals use is a huge advantage for him to show his talents on the field.