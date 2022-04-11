WATCH: Clay Travis Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Sudden Passing

On Monday’s episode of OutKick the Show, founder Clay Travis reacted to the sudden passing of 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

As reported by OutKick’s Meg Turner, Haskins, who was drafted by the then-Washington Redskins with the no. 15 overall pick in 2019, died early Saturday when a truck fatally struck him while walking on a South Florida highway.

Clay dug into the varying storylines that sprung from Saturday’s tragic news.

WATCH:

.@ClayTravis reacts to the #DwayneHaskins tragedy and offers a better response for #AdamSchefter and the rest of the woke sports media. pic.twitter.com/wQNr1O8Ulk — OutKick (@Outkick) April 11, 2022

Clay first lamented the horrid reality that the Haskins family has been put through after the young QB’s death.

“When you’re younger, you think about it from the perspective of being the person who has something bad happen to you,” Clay said, “but as you get older and start to be responsible for people other than yourself, it’s just devastating to think about what it would’ve been like for his family and parents in particular.”

Clay then addressed the controversy surrounding Adam Schefter’s seemingly insensitive tweet; also contextualizing the announcement for what it sought to accomplish.

“I thought it was poorly phrased … what Schefter tried to do is what typically happens with an obituary, where you sum up someone’s professional life.

“If you’re a first-round quarterback, I don’t think you need to be saying who this person was.”

