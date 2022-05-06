Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez Lauches 453-Foot Grand Slam

With what looks to be de-juiced baseballs across the league that’s making home runs harder to come by, Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez launched a third-inning grand slam 453 feet. Yeah, it was against the 3-22 Cincinnati Reds but we’ll count it. Baseballs no longer juiced trailing this far deserve our attention.

Down in the zone to a power-hitting lefty in Major League Baseball is a rule pitchers haven’t been able to break since the beginning of time. It’ll never fail those type of bats will make you pay when you make this mistake. Luckily, hardly any of us care about the last place Reds and would rather see moon shots practically off the Toyota Tundra sitting out there in right centerfield.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ bats are beginning to heat up, and with that pitching staff led by Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, they’ve built a three-game lead in the National League Central. Cardinals, Pirates, Cubs and these reds — who can stop the brew crew in this division? Maybe the Cardinals and that’s about it.

More homers, please!