WATCH: Boston CF Kiké Hernández Was Mic’d Up During Crucial Play

Rarely does an MLB mic’d up segment provide any sound besides players spitting sunflower seeds onto the dirt. Sunday night was an exception.

During an ESPN broadcast of the Red Sox/Yankees matchup in NYC, centerfielder Kiké Hernández was mic’d up at the most opportune time. Hernández’ real time reaction to a shot towards center led to a viral video and some added excitement to an already heated rivalry.

With the BoSox ahead 3-1 in the bottom half of the fourth inning, the broadcasters asked Hernández how he’d react to a ball hit in his direction.

“If it’s hit hard, (the runner on second base) is probably not gonna go home, but I don’t want (batter) Anthony Rizzo to advance to second base on a hit,” Hernandez replied.

Right on cue, Rizzo delivered a rocket to the gap, prompting Hernández to assure the broadcast booth, “here it is,” as he raced towards the ball.

WATCH THE ACTION UNFOLD BELOW:

This is good for baseball. pic.twitter.com/ufpJbc6QdD — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 11, 2022

By the time Hernández could gather the ball and sling it towards home plate — sending himself airborne in the process — two Yankees had scored, tying the game at 3 a piece.

Not exactly the candid camera moment Hernández wanted.

It wasn’t all bad though. Kiké fielded the ball quickly and hit his cutoff man, which kept Rizzo from advancing beyond first base. And that was Hernández’ original goal.

Ultimately, the two runs New York snuck by Hernández weren’t enough. A solo homer from Bobby Dalbec in the sixth inning broke up the tie and concluded the scoring for both teams, giving Boston their first win of the young season, 4-3.

As if there was ever a doubt, this viral video serves as a reminder that Yankees-Red Sox is always must-see — and hear — TV.

