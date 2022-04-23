WATCH: Angel Hernandez Calls Interference On Andrew McCutchen’s ‘Hard Slide’

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Friday, but the first game of the three-game series didn’t go without a call from one noteworthy MLB ump.

Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez was on the mound in the top of the fifth. After the left-handed pitcher walked Brewers’ Andrew McCutchen, the outfielder remained on first and Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was next-up at the plate.

Johan Camargo (7) of the Philadelphia Phillies avoids the slide by Andrew McCutchen (24) of the Milwaukee Brewers on a double play in the top of the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park on April 22, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images).

With the first pitch thrown his way, he grounded into a double play … but not without umpire Angel Hernandez having something to say about the way McCutchen slid into second..

Hernandez can be seen in the video below calling McCutchen out at second base for interference and then signals for the runner at first to be called out due to the “hard slide.”

“Angel Hernandez is saying Andrew McCutchen slid past the bag, even without a throw or an attempt at a throw from [Phillies infielder Johan] Camargo,” one broadcaster said.

Watch below:

Angel Hernandez called interference on Andrew McCutchen’s hard slide into second and calls the runner at first out pic.twitter.com/9ecELfgTNW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 23, 2022

“They took him out, aggressive slide at second base, that’s how it used to be — back in the old days. Try to disrupt the timing,” the other broadcaster said.

Phillies’ third baseman Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, bringing Philadelphia to a 2-run lead over Milwaukee and ultimately winning the first of the three-game series.

The Phillies (6-8) will host the Brewers (8-6) on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. EDT, and wrap up the three-game series on Sunday at 7:08 p.m. EDT.

