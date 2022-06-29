Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal Opts Out of Contract, Becoming Unrestricted Free Agent

Three-time All-Star Bradley Beal is opting out of his contract with the Washington Wizards to become an unrestricted free agent, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Beal is eligible to sign a 5-year max to return to Wizards – or sign elsewhere on a 4-year deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Though Beal’s 2021-22 season was cut short due to a wrist injury, he managed to keep up a solid statline through 40 appearances. Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists last season.

Beal declined his $36.4 million option to enter the free-agent market, relayed agent Mark Bartelstein. He will be allowed to sign with a different team for a four-year contract, or return to the Wizards on a potential supermax deal, estimated at five years and $246 million.

Early expectations on the opt-out expect Washington to re-sign Beal to the max contract. Washington drafted Beal third overall in the 2012 NBA Draft.

The Wizards made a splash trade on Tuesday to bolster their backcourt after going through the offseason without many options. Washington acquired guards Will Barton and Monte Morris from the Denver Nuggets, in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

Washington is finalizing a trade to acquire Denver's Will Barton and Monte Morris for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

