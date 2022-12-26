Washington Sets The Tone With Zero Bowl Opt-Outs

The Washington Huskies will have a full roster in the Alamo Bowl against Texas.

The Longhorns and Huskies will take the field in San Antonio this Thursday to cap off solid seasons for both teams.

While opting out of non-playoff bowl games has become a very common trend in college football, the Huskies will have every single player ready to roll. That’s simply something you don’t see as much as you used to.

Kalen DeBoer said everyone made it down to San Antonio – no opt outs, as expected.



Full coverage @CascadiasportsN x @MazvitaMaraire coming tonight and throughout the week leading up to the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) December 26, 2022

Washington is setting the tone with zero opt-outs.

It’s great to see a team bring its whole roster to a bowl game that isn’t a CFP game. Over the past few years, players with a shot at the NFL often opt out of non-CFP bowl games.

The argument is pretty simple. Why risk an injury in a bowl game that ultimately doesn’t mean much? Last season, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral suited up against Baylor in a bowl game, and then suffered a significant ankle injury.

It’s a decision each player has to make on their own, and the Huskies are rolled deep into San Antonio. You simply love to see it.

No Washington players opted out of the Alamo Bowl against Texas. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Of course, Washington isn’t the only team seeing a lot of players refusing to opt-out. Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson both are playing in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, despite having nothing really to gain.

Maybe, just maybe, the trend of opting out is going to become less popular.

You can catch Washington/Texas at 9:00 EST this Thursday. It should be a very fun matchup.