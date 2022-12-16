Alabama’s Players Are Actually Going To Play In The Sugar Bowl

BREAKING NEWS!

College athletes are actually going to show some loyalty and play in their school’s bowl games.

Well, at least at the University of Alabama they are.

Both quarterback Bryce Young and OLB Will Anderson Jr. have told head coach Nick Saban that they will play in the upcoming Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide head coach telling ESPN that the school doesn’t expect to have any opt-outs for the game.

It’s a breath of fresh air for Bama fans that have supported their team in which they finished with a record of 10-2. They missed the College Football Playoff for only the second time since its’ inception.

Alabama will face Kansas State on New Years Eve. KSU won the Big 12 championship after upsetting TCU 31-28 in overtime two weeks ago.

Alabama’s Bryce Young will play in the upcoming Sugar Bowl between Bama and Kansas State. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ALABAMA’S BRYCE YOUNG COULD BE THE #1 OVERALL DRAFT PICK

The argument over whether college football players should opt out of the year-end bowl games has only grown in recent years.

Many players – especially those that expect to be drafted high in the NFL draft– will choose to sit out in order to not risk any injuries or transfer protocol issues.

You add the rise in NIL deals since last season – where players can (finally) make money off their Name, Image and Likeness – and suddenly they don’t see the significance of finishing the whole season. NIL deals also involve agents which adds a lot more voices and opinions that a player suddenly has in their ears telling them what to do.

Alabama will not be in this year’s College Football Playoff for only the second time since its’ creation. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

WHO TO BET ON WHEN THERE’S BACKUPS PLAYING?

As a big fan of the underdog and rising to the occasion when it presents itself, I love that by many stars opting out, it presents a GREAT opportunity for others to make a name for themselves. If someone catches two or three touchdowns, or rushes for 200+ yards or throws for five touchdowns – that will definitely generate some attention.

A number of players have already announced they won’t be playing during this bowl season. They include Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, and at least four Oklahoma players including running back Eric Gray.

And let’s not forget the other significant consequence when players choose to sit out of the bowl games.

How am I supposed to know who to bet on? Especially when I don’t know whose playing and I definitely don’t know how good the backups are?

RIP my bank account.