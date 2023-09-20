Washington State Releases Update On Athletics Future, Says MWC Conversations Are Ongoing

Videos by OutKick

The Washington State Cougars are one of the two remaining holdouts in the essentially defunct Pac-12 Conference. And as a member of an organization running on fumes, there are any number of substantial questions about the immediate and distant future that need answers.

Washington State University system president Kirk Schulz sent an update to the university community answering some of those questions, while raising even more questions. Schulz first addressed one of the most pressing concerns: where the heck are the Cougars going to play football next year?

And in doing so, he revealed that conversations are ongoing with another conference on determining the best path forward.

“What conference will Cougar Athletics play in next year?” Schulz said. “This has yet to be determined. We are evaluating several options that will depend on a number of factors, including the resolution of pending litigation around the governance of the Pac‑12 Board of Directors. We are also continuing to engage in fact-finding conversations with the Mountain West Conference and will discuss a variety of different partnership opportunities and options with them.”

MOBILE, AL – FEBRUARY 02: A general view of a Washington State Cougars helmet during the Reese’s Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Washington State Has A Lot To Figure Out

The legal action that Schulz refered to involves both the Cougars and Oregon State Beavers attempting to gain control over the governance of the existing Pac-12 Conference.

“As the two remaining members of the Pac‑12 Conference,” Schulz wrote. “Washington State University and Oregon State University have filed a legal action to confirm that they are the sole remaining board members of the conference’s governing body, consistent with the conference constitution and bylaws and how the conference has handled past notices of departure by other Pac‑12 schools.”

So far, their efforts have generally been successful.

That’s created some intriguing possibilities, namely that if the legal questions are decided in WSU and OSU’s favor, they could unilaterally declare themselves the conference championship participants.

Primarily though, the most pressing questions revolve around a potential partnership with the Mountain West. Would Oregon State and Wazzu join the Mountain West? Or would the existing MWC teams reform the Pac-12?

Schulz’s letter doesn’t indicate which format a potential agreement might take. But with conversations ongoing and clear incentives on both sides, there’s likely more to this story that will be revealed soon.