Washington RB JD McKissic U-Turns On Decision To Join Bills

NFL running back JD McKissic is having a good time in Washington. So much so that he’s committing to two more years in lieu of joining the Buffalo Bills.

It was initially announced on Tuesday that the former-former Commanders RB was set to join the Bills for the upcoming season: agreeing to a two-year deal.

With the official league year still one day away, the agreement still bore the potential to be nothing more than an invite and a handshake.

On Wednesday, the official start of the NFL’s trading period, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that McKissic was now set to return to Washington: re-signing with the Commanders for a two-year, $7 million deal. The running back reportedly returned to Washington after the team agreed to match Buffalo’s offer.

McKissic has been productive in his tenure with Washington after a three-year term with the Seahawks and an ephemeral campaign with the Lions in 2020. He averaged 4.4 yards a carry in 2021 and contributed 609 total yards on offense.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Washington initially didn’t offer J.D. McKissic a deal – until he agreed to one in Buffalo, per his agents Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy. Once McKissic heard Washington was willing to match the offer, he didn’t want to leave.”

Positioned one tier under Josh McDaniels on backing out of an agreement with his decision, McKissic reminded the league that business can be cold-blooded on both sides of the table.

As relayed by OutKick’s Armando Salguero, the Bills didn’t miss a beat in their recovery from the failed McKissic deal on Wednesday: landing star linebacker Von Miller and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end OJ Howard.

