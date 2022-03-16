Buffalo Bills Make A Huge Move As They Land Defensive Star To Close Games

The Buffalo Bills started the day with a disappointment when third-down back J.D. McKissic agreed to a small free agent contract and then changed his mind and went back to the Washington Commanders.

They recovered pretty well.

The Bills are signing free agent edge rusher Von Miller to deal reported to be worth $120 million over six years, according to multiple reports.

And moments after that addition, the team also agreed to a one-year contract with free agent tight end O.J. Howard.

And suddenly the team has an elite closer on defense and a red zone threat for quarterback Josh Allen on offense.

“It’s been crazy man, crazy four hours,” Miller said on his Instagram account. “Going back and forth man, a lot of things that I love in LA. But I just wanted to let you know I’m coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia, what’s good? Is 40 open?”

The Bills, which made a lot of big plays last season in winning the AFC East and advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs, just made a huge splash this offseason.

Miller, who had 9.5 sacks last season and helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl after he was traded from Denver, is going to be 33 years old so there’s practically no way he plays out all six years of his contract.

Nobody in Buffalo cares.

The Bills are going for it all now.

In 2022. And Miller’s experienced winning huge games, including two Super Bowls is an added plus for a team trying to compete for a Super Bowl.

When the Rams traded for Miller, that was billed as the move that could put that team over the top. And it did. So whatever pressure comes on him in joining the Bills is no stranger to Miller.

Miller, by the way, has experienced relatively little drop off in recent years. He posted double digit sacks from 2014 to 2018 before a slight regression the last two years but is still a threat to quarterbacks off the edge.

This move means the Bills are moving on from free agent Jerry Hughes, who is a free agent.

And in the AFC — which boasts Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson — attacking the opposing quarterback is important.

Howard, 6-foot-6 and 251 pounds, is coming off an injury riddled season but the Bills are hopeful that at age 27 his best football is ahead of him.

And giving Allen another weapon is something the team has been hopeful of doing this offseason.

