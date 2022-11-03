Washington Post Owner Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z Might Bid on Washington Commanders, Reports Washington Post

Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z might be getting into NFL ownership, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

The Amazon founder and entertainment industry mogul could be partnering up to bid on the newly for sale Washington Commanders.

Recently, reports broke that current Commanders owner Dan Snyder had hired Bank of America to look into a potential sale of the organization:

According to The Post, which is owned by Bezos, it’s possible they could go in together, although it’s still in the early stages.

“I don’t know if they will partner on it,” an anonymous source claimed, but each person is “interested.”

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos addresses the audience during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

NFL ownership has become an increasingly desirable position, as team valuations have exploded in recent years.

Several months ago the sale of the Denver Broncos set a new record for franchise valuation, resetting expectations for NFL teams.

Bezos certainly has the money to buy a team, with a net worth of over $120 billion. Despite their dismal performance in recent years, the Commanders might be even more desirable due to their market size.

The D.C. metro area is the sixth largest in the country by population, compared to Denver which ranks 19th.

Bezos Could Help Fix Commanders

Both on and off the field, the Washington franchise has been a disappointment in recent years.

FedEx Field is widely hated, and the team has made just two postseason appearances since 2012.

Snyder has also been a controversial figure with Washington fans begging him to sell the team.

Bezos and Jay-Z would certainly bring star power and incredibly deep pockets to a franchise that needs both.

The Commanders will almost certainly require a new record high price for a sports franchise. That said, if both are seriously interested it’s hard to see them being outbid.