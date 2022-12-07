Washington Post Complains ‘Shark Week’ Is Racist In Favor Of White Men

The media industry saves the hard-hitting reporting for the Washington Post.

This week, the Post flexed its investigative muscles with an exposé on Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” programming. The outlet uncovered there are too many white men judging the sharks for its liking.

According to the “report,” there’s an “overwhelming” number of white dudes tasked as “shark experts.” The piece also decries that these white men use their privilege to peddle “negative messages” about sea creatures.

As Don Jr. tweets, a finding this substantial calls for white males of all statuses to apologize for exercising racism against sharks.

Maybe even minority sharks.

On behalf of white men everywhere, I’m so sorry for being racist toward… *checks notes*… sharks!?! https://t.co/20sbjZxhNt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 6, 2022

The report highlights an Allegheny College study by biology professor Lisa Whitenack. The project uncovered the following secrets about Shark Week:

“Discovery’s programming emphasized negative messages about sharks, lacked useful messaging about shark conservation and overwhelmingly featured white men as experts — including several with the same name.”

The above revelation comes as the Post learned that Discovery featured several white commentators named “Mike” to opine on the sharks.

Seeing too many white Mikes assume high-profile roles in one field would also make us cringe, maybe even shiver.

Arizona State University conservationist David Shiffman believes the “issues” stem from systemic racism on the part of Discovery, the new parent company of CNN.

“When there are hundreds of people of color interested who work in this field, [and] when my field is more than half women, maybe it’s not an accident anymore that they’re only featuring white men,” Shiffman argues.

We want to express there is no indication that this report in the Washington Post was intended for comedic purposes.

And that’s unfortunate because the article reads like the best of the Babylon Bee’s extensive portfolio.

Perhaps articles like these explain the declining state of satire. Between the corporate press and Washington politics, real life is more humorous than any form of content intended to cause a giggle.

There's never been more fodder for satire.



American culture's satire. Our president talks to dead people. Kamala's fighting racism with racist 'equity.' The word 'woman' is in dispute.



Yet comedic brands have never been more frightened to joke.



Columnhttps://t.co/eaIJEhdw5E — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 5, 2022

Few recent articles are as self-owning as one that alleges the shark industry is inherently racist, in favor of privileged white males.

The hell with the border, rampant crime, inflation, and the instability of the White House — white men are unfairly judging sharks here in America.

Democracy Dies in Dumbness.