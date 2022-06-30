Washington Post Embarrasses Itself with Fawning and Mistake Riddled Fauci Profile

Few people have been responsible for more societal damage over the past few years than Dr. Anthony Fauci.

His obsessive desire to control and coerce behavior led to the imposition of wildly ineffective lockdowns that have thrown tens of millions into poverty, failed to control the spread of the virus and resulted in untold economic disruption that will likely throw the US into a recession.

Fauci’s policy advocacy has been a complete disaster and he’s repeatedly shown no willingness to accept any blame, admit any fault, or acknowledge any mistakes.

So based on his unequivocal track record of failure, it should come as no surprise that the Washington Post wrote yet another puff piece portraying Fauci as a hard working hero.

Fauci has unapologetically and laughably referred to himself as the physical manifestation of “The Science,” and the article is happy to oblige his delusions, saying he “commits acts of science 12 to 16 hours a day.”

What exactly is an “act of science?” Advocating for school closures, destructive lockdowns and endless, pointless universal masking? Demonizing credentialed scientists who dared to criticize him or his political advocacy? Colluding with others to attempt to discredit the lab leak theory based on nothing?

The article is so hopelessly biased that the writer claims it would be a “moral crime” to transmit COVID to Fauci, despite his four dose vaccination series. They do not mention that these fears should also be unfounded given that Fauci previously claimed in one of his many “acts of science” that the vaccines would protect against infection and be 100% effective against death and hospitalization.

The writer and Fauci, keeper of “The Science,” are so disconnected from the real world that shaking hands is described as a fraught, terrifying, high stakes moment, requiring bravery as remarkable as storming the beaches on D-Day:

I manage to follow this guidance, but not to keep myself from extending my hand when I meet Fauci, which he shakes after one horrifying moment of hesitation. “I’m sorry I did that,” I say, uselessly. “No, it’s fine,” Fauci says with the resigned patience of a man who has dealt with many people who have made his life harder over the past few years.

It’s hard to believe anyone takes people who are scared to shake hands seriously, but this is the Washington Post after all.

The article is also a masterpiece of inaccuracies, even after the incredible corrections list that adds an entirely new paragraph to the piece:

An earlier version of this article mischaracterized Ebola as a pandemic, misstated the number of HIV cases identified in a medical journal (the number was 26 not 25), misstated Mark Harrington’s last name, incorrectly described the federal protection Fauci receives as Secret Service protection, and incorrectly said that his royalty payments are vaccine-related (they are for a monoclonal antibody). The article has been corrected.

For example, they do not attempt to correct Fauci’s bizarre statement that questioning by members of congress who accurately represent his horrific track record is not “reasonable.”

“I still give the benefit of the doubt to people like Rand Paul and Roger Marshall and people like [Representative] Jim Jordan.” And yet, Fauci says, his forehead wadded up in disgust: “Even when you give them the benefit of the doubt, I still can’t find something there that is reasonable. It’s just attacking for the sake of attacking.”

Naturally, Fauci should not be subject to antagonistic questioning despite being the highest paid government employee and advocating for world altering policies with zero evidence of benefit and certainty of tremendous harm.

At least they acknowledge his massive ego, although naturally the article spins that into some sort of positive trait: “Tony’s got a big ego,” Fauci’s friend Staley says. And yet, his ego is also “one of his very useful tools for creating change.”

Oh and don’t worry, after getting nearly every single aspect of COVID wrong and telling the public that the two dose vaccination series was 100% effective, Fauci at least thinks we’ll only need “yearly shots” after this fall.

Maybe after year 17 of endless booster doses, Fauci and his allies at the Washington Post can shake hands again without collapsing into a puddle of fear.