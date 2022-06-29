Fauci Endorsed COVID Lockdowns Failed and Threw Tens of Millions Into Poverty

The COVID policies promoted by Dr. Fauci, the World Health Organization, CDC and the majority of influential public health “experts” had devastating consequences, according to a new analysis published by Nature.

The report suggests that over 75 million people have been thrown into poverty, defined as making less than $1.90 US per day, than were expected before the pandemic response started.

This graphic shows how previous expectations were for global poverty rates to decline, only for the trends to completely reverse once lockdowns got underway:

Income losses were also dramatic across all demographics, but especially targeted lower earning workers.

Violence against women also increased in lower income countries, according to a UN survey:

Across 13 low- and middle-income countries, 45% of women surveyed by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) say that they or a woman they know has experienced violence during the pandemic. Violence can be physical, such as hitting or throwing an object at someone; verbal, such as yelling; and it can involve denying basic needs such as food or health care; or involve sexual harassment.

Government enforced pandemic policies have been a complete disaster.

Lockdowns, masks and vaccine mandates were completely ineffective at reducing the spread of the virus. In fact, despite Dr. Fauci’s claims that following his advice would lead to better outcomes for states and countries, the exact opposite is true.

But beyond the failure of policies to make a noticeable difference to COVID related metrics, Fauci and international politicians ignored the consequences of their mandates.

In fact, as late as April 2021, well after it was abundantly clear that his policies had completely failed, Fauci recommended that India’s government lock down their population.

For a country that already struggles with poverty, listening to his advice would have been a complete disaster.

Incredibly, less than a year later, he claimed that we may never know if the costs of lockdowns outweigh the benefits.

This research, to go along with the Johns Hopkins study detailing the failures of COVID policies to reduce mortality, shows once again that Fauci’s policy advocacy was one of the greatest peacetime disasters in history.

Every policy has trade offs, and good ones result in more benefits than harms.

Lockdowns and mandates are the exact opposite. They’ve created tremendous harms while avoiding any benefits.

And the worst part is that ego and reputation is so important to Fauci and his colleagues that they’ll never admit they were wrong and ensure that it never happens again.