Washington Kicker Grady Gross Surprised With Scholarship After Game-Winning Kick

Videos by OutKick

What a weekend for Grady Gross. Not only did the Washington Huskies kicker deliver a buzzer-beating 42-yard field goal Saturday to seal a 24-21 win in the Apple Cup, but he also earned himself a scholarship.

After fans stormed the field inside Husky Stadium, UW coach Kalen DeBoer surprised Gross in front of his teammates in the locker room.

“It’s Thanksgiving weekend. I’m thankful for Grady Gross,” DeBoer said, getting a roar of approval from the players. “And you know what I hope Grady Gross is thankful for? The scholarship he’s earned.”

Gross immediately covered his face with his hand while his teammates surrounded him — cheering and spraying water in the air.

“They kind of mobbed me,” he said. “I don’t really remember all of it.”

Grady Gross Helps Washington Advance To 12-0

The 5-foot-11, 209-pound sophomore drilled a clutch kick to keep No. 4 Washington undefeated with its College Football Playoff hopes alive. And the nerves had to be running wild — Gross had missed three consecutive kicks leading up to this game winner.

“I felt fine,” he said regarding his confidence. “It’s going to be in the back of your mind, but you just have to know that every kick is a different entity. So if you can make the next one, it’s just as good as the first one.”

Grady Gross appreciation post 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8UF8hTqyRe — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 26, 2023

The Huskies got the win over in-state rivals Washington State, and Gross got a scholarship. Seems like a fair trade.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about as a staff,” DeBoer said.

“He’s earned it. He’s really had a great year. And I know he’s had a couple misses, but he’s just such a mentally tough kid. I see it every day in practice. We’ve seen big kicks in games and all of that. Certainly, we were just looking for the right time. Today was the right time to make that happen.”

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Gross has made 11 of 15 field goals and all 54 extra points in his first season succeeding sixth-year senior Peyton Henry.

“For the team and for Grady, it’s something you will remember for the rest of your life — not just the kick itself, but what happened after,” DeBoer said. “He’s just a special guy. Let’s just get that done so he can move on and go kick another one for us next week.”

Washington will take on the Oregon Ducks Friday in the last-ever Pac-12 Championship.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.