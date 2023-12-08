Washington Frat Will Make A Fortune If Huskies Win The National Title After Pooling Money For A Bet

Videos by OutKick

A fraternity at the University of Washington has a lot riding on the Huskies winning the national title.

Washington faces Texas in the semi-finals of the College Football Playoff. It should be a great game between two teams with loaded rosters.

However, FIJI at Washington has a lot more at stake than the average fan. Bleacher Report’s betting account on X tweeted that the frat pooled money on a future bet for the Huskies to win the whole thing when the team was +1800 on DraftKings.

The frat pooled together $2,650 to throw down the bet on the Huskies. If it hits, the frat will earn a payout slightly north of $50,000.

Check it out below.

THIS IS EPIC 🔥



A whole frat at the University of Washington put $25 each on Washington to win the natty…



They're now two wins away from $50K and a helluva party 🥳



(IG: max.madani @DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/nZXvN7Q7cX — br_betting (@br_betting) December 7, 2023

Washington frat will cash in if the Huskies win the national title.

I know there’s a lot of debate in the betting world about whether or not people should hedge their bets. I’m not an expert, but with just two games left, it would seem wise to at least attempt to hedge.

Either way, the boys of FIJI at Washington are going to have one hell of a massive party if the Huskies manage to beat Texas and the winner of the Alabama/Michigan game.

Will the Washington Huskies win the national title? (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

This is what makes college so much fun. This is what it’s all about. A group of guys getting together, pooling their money for a common goal that at the time seemed unlikely, throwing the money down and letting it ride.

If it hits, you have the party of the year. If it doesn’t, you still have a good story and journey with all your friends.

Well, the bet went from +1800 to +750 as of publication. Michael Penix and the Huskies are still heavy underdogs compared to the other three teams, but they were also underdogs against Oregon in the PAC-12 title game. We all know how that ended.

University of Washington frat stands to make huge cash if the Huskies win the national title. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

I hope these guys have beers on ice once kickoff rolls around. I have no doubt they will, and they’re going to be cheering like hell to pull down some serious cash. Let me know who you think will win the whole thing at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.