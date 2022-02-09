Washington Commanders S Deshazor Everett Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Videos by OutKick

Less than two months after being involved in an accident that resulted in the death of his girlfriend, Washington safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

In late December, Everett and his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, were traveling in a car behind two other Washington players when excessive speed caused Everett, the driver, to lose control in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Everett’s car struck several trees before flipping over. Both he and his passenger, Peters, were transported to the hospital. A short time after the accident, Peters passed away from the injuries she sustained. She was just 29 years old. Everett, meanwhile, spent four days in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Commanders’ defensive back turned himself into authorities on Tuesday and was eventually released on $10,000 bond.

An investigation by the Loudoun County sheriff’s department determined that Everett was traveling more than twice the 45 mph speed limit at the time of the crash.

After his bond was accepted, Everett’s attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, released a statement saying in part: “Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper form.”

Everett, 29, has spent his entire career with Washington, joining the Commanders as a free agent in 2015. Aside from acknowledging the situation, Washington has declined further comment.

