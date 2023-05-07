Washington Commanders Called Andrew Luck Last Season To See If He Would Play For Them

Videos by OutKick

Andrew Luck retired from football in 2019. But the Washington Commanders were hoping they could change his mind.

Before the 2022 season, the Commanders didn’t have a solid plan for the quarterback position. With Taylor Heinicke at the top of their depth chart, the team scoured the market.

“They called every team that might have a quarterback available,” ESPN insider John Keim reported. “They even phoned the retired Andrew Luck, just in case.”

Andrew Luck played seven NFL seasons before abruptly retiring in 2019. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Luck was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. A four-time Pro Bowler, Luck shocked fans when he abruptly retired just two weeks before the start of the 2019 season.

He cited injury as the primary reason for his early retirement.

“I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game,” Luck said in his announcement. “The only way forward for me is to remove myself from football. This is not an easy decision. It’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”

But the Commanders gave him a call anyway.

Sam Howell now sits atop the Commanders’ depth chart. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Of course, they ended up trading for another former Colt, Carson Wentz.

Wentz didn’t work out, and Washington benched him in the middle of the season for Heinicke.

Now, the Commanders hope they’ve found their guy in Sam Howell.

“Sources within the team say they plan to give [Howell] first shot at the starting job in 2023,” Keim wrote. “They like how he developed during 2022.”

Washington selected Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his first start, he led the Commanders to a surprising 20-point upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

In that game, Howell went 11-of-19, completing 60 percent of his passes with one touchdown. He also showed off his versatility with five carries for 35 yards and another score.