Was Texas A&M Inspired By Jimbo Fisher’s Picture Posted In Dugout Before Beating Bama?

HOOVER, Alabama – Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher’s presence was felt by the Aggies’ baseball team as it defeated Alabama, 12-8, in the SEC Tournament Friday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

First-year Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, who has become fairly close friends with Fisher, posted a picture of Fisher in the dugout with the words, “Our Coach! Gig ‘Em,” an A&M battlecry.

Fisher and Alabama football coach Nick Saban, whom Fisher coached under at LSU from 2000-04, have been fully engaged in a blood feud since Saban on May 18 at a speaking engagement in Birmingham accused Fisher of buying “every player” in the Aggies 2022 signing class via Name, Image and Likeness deals.

Main Event: Jimbo Fisher Vs. Nick Saban

Fisher responded by saying Saban used questionable recruiting methods throughout his career and called him narcissistic, among other juicy comments.

“For me coming to this conference, that’s the attraction,” said Schlossnagle, who previously coached TCU from 2004-21. “Whether it’s mean-hearted or not, I’ll let those guys decide. But for us, that’s part of being in this league, man, is the rivalries. And it’s exciting.”

Fisher, who originally went to Clemson to play baseball before transferring to Salem College to play quarterback, and Schlossnagle hit it off as Fisher remains a baseball fan like he was at LSU.

“I’m not saying it doesn’t happen in other conferences,” Schlossnagle said. “It just doesn’t happen as much, right?. And so, we threw it up there for our guys. It’s really just to keep guys loose. If we need motivation to win in the SEC Tournament, then there’s something wrong.”

The Aggies piled up 13 hits against six Alabama pitchers for the win Friday. They scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take an 11-6 lead. Texas A&M (37-17), which is the No. 2 seed after winning the SEC West at 19-11, is scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. eastern time Saturday against the winner of Saturday’s first game between Florida and Alabama that started at 10:30 a.m.

Reliever Chris Cortez (6-3) got the win in relief. Had the game been closer, perhaps Fisher could’ve got the save.

“It was just something funny the guys laughed at,” Schlossnagle said. “Meant no disrespect to Alabama or Coach Saban whatsoever. Respect him greatly. That was just something fun to do.”

Every picture’s worth 1,000 words, but to Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner, maybe it was worth two hits and three RBIs. He hit a three-run home run in the critical seventh inning and seemed to like the dugout decoration.

“We plan to keep it up there,” he said.

 

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau has been on the LSU beat since 1998 with multiple outlets in Louisiana, prior to that he had covered both Auburn and Alabama. He won first place for his game feature on LSU's upset at Florida last season from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He was also named Beat Writer of Year, by Louisiana Sports Writers Association in July; placed in three Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) categories – Beat Writer, Explanatory, Game Coverage – last spring. Guilbeau was also the FWAA first-place winner for columns in 2017 and was also the top overall winner in 2016 FWAA placing first for his game story, second in columns, and receiving honorable mention for features.

