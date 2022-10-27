Was Andre the Giant The Husband Of Mary, Mother Of Jesus?

Everyone relax, of course Andre the Giant wasn’t Jesus Christ’s father.
We all know the Bible and how Mary had a child & her husband, Joseph, was in the family picture and he wasn’t actually Andre the Giant.
But… there’s an unsubstantiated claim flying around the Internet that a new 3D model of Joseph was released by Stanford scientists & it sure has a resemblance to Andre the Giant, the Eighth Wonder of the World. The Internet got one look at the Joseph 3D model and immediately came to the conclusion that not only was Andre a hall-of-fame wrestler, but he was also a very famous legal father of Jesus in his previous life.
Twitter fact-checkers say it’s time to pump the brakes on this one.
“This is a @sketchfab 3D rendering of the actor Andre the Giant,” the social media company said in an alert. “The unsupported claim is that the image is from Stanford researchers and represents the Biblical Joseph, husband of Mary.”
Boooo! Here we wanted people to freak out over the prospects of Andre living a double life nearly two thousand years apart. There’s always some nerd out there trying to prevent us from thinking about a man who once ripped a 16-second fart actually being the husband of Mary.
Hey nerds, let us sit at work and wrap our minds around a guy who once crushed 119 beers on a flight being a Biblical hero for once.
Trust me, we’ll move on in 15 minutes.
Just look at the fun the Internet had with this rendering. You won’t even find a political fight over this one, I hope.