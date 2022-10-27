Was Andre the Giant The Husband Of Mary, Mother Of Jesus?

Everyone relax, of course Andre the Giant wasn’t Jesus Christ’s father.

We all know the Bible and how Mary had a child & her husband, Joseph, was in the family picture and he wasn’t actually Andre the Giant.

But… there’s an unsubstantiated claim flying around the Internet that a new 3D model of Joseph was released by Stanford scientists & it sure has a resemblance to Andre the Giant, the Eighth Wonder of the World. The Internet got one look at the Joseph 3D model and immediately came to the conclusion that not only was Andre a hall-of-fame wrestler, but he was also a very famous legal father of Jesus in his previous life.

Twitter fact-checkers say it’s time to pump the brakes on this one.

“This is a @sketchfab 3D rendering of the actor Andre the Giant,” the social media company said in an alert. “The unsupported claim is that the image is from Stanford researchers and represents the Biblical Joseph, husband of Mary.”

Scientists at Stanford University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Joseph, the husband of Mary the Mother of Jesus Christ might have looked. pic.twitter.com/zw0XOphtDk — 🎃💀🦇🄽🄸🄲🄺🦇💀🎃 (@ColossusNick) October 26, 2022

Boooo! Here we wanted people to freak out over the prospects of Andre living a double life nearly two thousand years apart. There’s always some nerd out there trying to prevent us from thinking about a man who once ripped a 16-second fart actually being the husband of Mary.

Hey nerds, let us sit at work and wrap our minds around a guy who once crushed 119 beers on a flight being a Biblical hero for once.

Trust me, we’ll move on in 15 minutes.

Just look at the fun the Internet had with this rendering. You won’t even find a political fight over this one, I hope.

You're telling me all those Bethlehem inn keepers said no to André the Giant?!? https://t.co/Pz28eb1GvG — Alice “Big Al” Moran (@Alice_Moran) October 27, 2022

Joseph was 7'4", 525 lbs from Grenoble, France https://t.co/tMQDWt0rzY — Al Hughes Dukes (@Alsboringtweets) October 27, 2022

Joseph Of Nazareth Memorial Royal Rumble https://t.co/fmvlqDgIHy — Homicidal Cyborg Incognito Tabs (@Necksplitter) October 27, 2022

Joseph: "We need a room for the night. My wife, Mary, is with child."



Innkeeper: "We have no rooms. Now go away before I call the Brute Squad."



Joseph: "I'm on the Brute Squad."



Innkeeper: *Looks Joseph up and down* "You ARE the Brute Squad!" https://t.co/RLx9F8M0m2 — Votey McVoteface (@Crapplefratz) October 27, 2022

Mary: I'm a virgin and pregnant with God's son. Will you help me raise Jesus?



Joseph: https://t.co/nXhjltE9nd pic.twitter.com/FBNrdn7U9K — Matte Black Entertainment Television (@gr8tvaluebiggie) October 27, 2022

Apparently, scientists at Stanford University used some sucker's grant funding to make a bust of Andre the Giant. https://t.co/M3d6rrxbtK pic.twitter.com/XDeDb52G7i — VoteBlue in 2020 (@VoteBlueIn2020) October 27, 2022

This is true. He fought Hulk Hogan in the new testament, it was fucking biblical https://t.co/ovbxwfi1jG pic.twitter.com/oyvfDBzqy0 — Will (@lfc_arrow) October 27, 2022

Hulk Hogan slammed the father of God in the Pontiac Silverdome in front of 91,000 fans https://t.co/hmq5jwYNtZ — Scotty Scumbag (@scachoman) October 27, 2022